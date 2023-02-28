Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Glanbia

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

