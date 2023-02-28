Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €97.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($69.68) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GXI opened at €84.50 ($89.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €62.57. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 1 year high of €84.50 ($89.89). The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

