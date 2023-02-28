George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$204.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WN. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins downgraded George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.20.

WN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$170.12. The stock had a trading volume of 58,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,958. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.66. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$135.19 and a twelve month high of C$181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

