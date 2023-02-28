GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $246.46 million and $1.44 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00421041 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.26 or 0.28459617 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011115 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

