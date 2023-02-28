GeniuX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $168,658.01 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.58 or 0.00425279 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.28753952 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About GeniuX

GeniuX’s launch date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.

GeniuX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

