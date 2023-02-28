Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.40

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $849,968.68 and $14.40 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

