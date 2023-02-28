Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

