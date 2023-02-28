Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO Sells $343,656.00 in Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.4 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,006. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $878,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth $193,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.