Gemini Dollar Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $608.66 million and approximately $677,576.50 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

