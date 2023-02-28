Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Purchased by Forager Capital Management LLC

Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,005 shares during the period. Garrett Motion comprises 5.8% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Garrett Motion worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.4 %

Garrett Motion Profile

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 35,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.