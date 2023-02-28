Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. 1,819,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,095,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.85.
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
