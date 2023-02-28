Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.28. 1,819,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,095,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaotu Techedu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7,692.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 677,058 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

