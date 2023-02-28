Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. 1,246,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,373. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $54.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.