Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.20 on Friday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gaia by 2,160.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

