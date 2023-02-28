G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero purchased 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $778.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.