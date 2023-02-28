Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.16

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 11214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,303,000 after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $11,685,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 423,308 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

