Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

