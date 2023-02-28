Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

FULC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $301.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,824,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,722,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 824,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,316.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,824,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,722,316. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

