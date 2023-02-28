Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 4.29. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fuel Tech

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.