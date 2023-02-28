fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

fuboTV Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

