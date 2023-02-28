FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.
Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
