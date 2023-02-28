FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Announces Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.
FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 631,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.71. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on FREY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
