FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Announces Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. 631,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.71. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FREY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

About FREYR Battery

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 64,191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

