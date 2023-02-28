Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €32.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €32.50 ($34.57) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

FRA:FRE traded up €0.28 ($0.30) on Tuesday, reaching €26.60 ($28.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,182 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($85.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.16.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

