Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

Franchise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. 613,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,461. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.