Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

