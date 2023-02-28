Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Forward Industries stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.60.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
