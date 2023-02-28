Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Forward Air by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Dividend History for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

