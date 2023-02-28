Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Forward Air has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Forward Air to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Forward Air by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

