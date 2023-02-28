Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIOP opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,730,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

