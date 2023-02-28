Fortis Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.10. 619,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,666. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

