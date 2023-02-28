Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,928 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

ODFL traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.99. 125,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,695. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

