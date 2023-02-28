Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,575,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

