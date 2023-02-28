Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.34. The company had a trading volume of 789,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,498. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.71 and its 200-day moving average is $341.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.