Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,119 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.42. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

