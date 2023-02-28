Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 36,163 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,163 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.43. 297,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

