Fort Baker Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 382,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Westrock Coffee stock remained flat at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09. Westrock Coffee Company, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.