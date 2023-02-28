Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys 7,200 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UTA Acquisition makes up about 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of UTA Acquisition worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
UTA Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of UTA Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.38.
UTA Acquisition Profile
UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTA Acquisition (UTAA)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.