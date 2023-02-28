Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys 7,200 Shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,784,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UTA Acquisition makes up about 2.7% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of UTA Acquisition worth $17,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

