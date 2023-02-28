Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 480,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,776. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

