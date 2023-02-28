Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,508,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,042,520. The company has a market cap of $585.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

