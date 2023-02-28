Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,117,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

WSM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.89. 183,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,465. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

