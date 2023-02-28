Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,138,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 162.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 191,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.48. 1,021,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

