Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,384 shares during the period. Acacia Research accounts for about 1.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 5.07% of Acacia Research worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,287. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Acacia Research to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

