Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,522 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,003. The firm has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $171.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,553 shares of company stock worth $7,175,206 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.