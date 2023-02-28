Forest Hill Capital LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Renasant comprises approximately 1.0% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Renasant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Renasant by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 247.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 13.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 85,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

