Forest Hill Capital LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. 915,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,698. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 264.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

