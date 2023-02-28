Forest Hill Capital LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. SouthState makes up 3.0% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SouthState worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,072,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 379,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,034,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, for a total transaction of $497,322.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,536 shares of company stock worth $5,900,024 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.56. 56,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

SouthState Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

See Also

