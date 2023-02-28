Force Hill Capital Management LP Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Force Hill Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at $47,457,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Up 1.0 %

F5 stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,197. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $217.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp reduced their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Insider Activity at F5

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.