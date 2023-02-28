Force Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,084 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000. Broadcom makes up 4.2% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $587.49. The company had a trading volume of 402,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,464. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.