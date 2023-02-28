Force Hill Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 294,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. Juniper Networks accounts for 2.8% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,075 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 872,180 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Price Performance

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNPR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 419,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,030. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

