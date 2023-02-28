Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 35,451 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,451 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.43. 1,045,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

