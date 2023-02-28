Force Hill Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 130,500 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Ciena accounts for approximately 1.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Ciena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ciena by 4.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,127,000 after buying an additional 101,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $108,564,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 2,003,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,902 shares of company stock worth $3,801,728. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

