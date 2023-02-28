Forager Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,556,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Willdan Group makes up 14.4% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Willdan Group worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WLDN stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,013. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Several analysts have commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 11,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,676.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,524,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,800,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 119,618 shares of company stock worth $1,984,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

