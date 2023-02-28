Flight Deck Capital LP Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flight Deck Capital LP lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 9.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,260.00.

MELI traded up $25.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1,208.13. The company had a trading volume of 186,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,044.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $950.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

